Five new firefighters for seven-day Yeppoon station

Yeppoon Fire Station staff celebrate the news of new recruits with Acting Assistant Commissioner Steve Smith and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

FIVE new permanent firefighting recruits will help boost the operating capacity of the Yeppoon Fire and Rescue Station as part of the State Government initiative to deliver 100 new recruits across the state.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Steve Smith said the move would improve response times that would ultimately help save more lives and reduce property damage.

“This has been a long process,” Mr Smith said.

“Yeppoon was identified as having a rapidly growing population and a changing risk profile so the extra crew will provide a great boost for the community.

“Our role is to support the Capricorn Coast community and the move to increase the numbers of permanent staff at Yeppoon Station has been a long time coming.

“We will begin our recruitment process immediately to seek people with a diverse range of skills who will then be put through a 16-week intensive training course.

“Recruits will then work at the station and increase their skill base over the next three to four years.

“We encourage anyone interested in becoming a recruit to apply. Recruits may already be auxiliary firefighters, or they may have other skill sets that would be a valuable addition to the current skill base at the station.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she had been working with the department and station chief Charlie Fenton since 2015 to bring the additional fire fighting crew to Yeppoon Station.

“Fire has had a devastating impact on our community, and I want to thank firefighters who have put their lives on the line,” Ms Lauga said

“The five new permanent recruits will enable Yeppoon Fire and Rescue station to move to a seven-day operation with auxiliary firefighters also on standby.

“This is an investment in the safety of our community.”

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said Yeppoon was one of eight locations to receive new recruits.

“Fire and Rescue officer numbers have been boosted significantly with 91 new firefighter roles now allocated across Queensland,” Mr Crawford said.

“This latest round not only delivers new frontline fire services for Yeppoon, but also four recruits for Emerald and a further five for Airlie Beach.

QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said auxiliary firefighters would continue to play an important role in their local communities.

“I would like to thank our auxiliary firefighters who continue to serve these communities very well and the permanent staff will support these important on-call personnel in their ongoing contribution to delivery of vital services to their community,” Mr Leach said.

The allocated permanent roles are expected to be on shift in the identified communities no later than November 2020.”

Yeppoon Fire Station chief Charlie Fenton said a lot of people had an input into the bid to increase the number of firefighters based in Yeppoon.

“This is a fantastic result for Yeppoon Station, and I thank everyone for their efforts and the State Government for recognising the need of our community,” Mr Fenton said.