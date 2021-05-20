Five new stages planned for Yeppoon residential estate

Real estate image of land for sale at Tara Park Estate.

As the rental vacancy rate tightens across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast, more houses are desperately needed.

Many developers of residential estates have lodged applications and plans with councils to develop more land in new stages.

The developers of Tara Park Estate have lodged plans this month to Livingstone Shire Council for 23 news lots at their Taranganba subdivision.

The new stages, stage A (realignment), stage B, stage 10B1, stage 10B2 and stage 10C, are in Carbeen Drive, Banskia Place and Macranga Place.

The lots vary in size from 786m2 to 1122m2 and will be connected to town water and services.

Ross Creek runs along the western side of the subdivision in the neighbouring land.

The subdivision is mapped accordingly around the waterway and vegetation.

The new stages are connected to previous stages and provide for the full construction of Carbeen Drive linking to the residential subdivision to the south.

The proposed roads are connected to the existing road network of the estate and would be constructed to the appropriate traffic standards.

Plans were first received by council for the estate in 2013 with extensions granted.

The application is now being assessed by council officers.

NEW TARA PARK ESTATE STAGES:

Stage A: Lot 44

Stage B: Lots 19, 20 and access and services easement

Stage 10B1: Lot 21

Stage 10C: Lots 6 to 14 and 100 (balance)