Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Five now charged over dad’s shooting murder

by ELISE WILLIAMS
24th Oct 2019 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOURTH man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Queensland father Michael Menzel, who died from a bullet wound to his leg last week.

A 32-year-old Ningi man was arrested at Caboolture, while a 23-year-old Hillcrest woman was arrested at Hillcrest late yesterday afternoon before being taken into custody at the Brisbane watch house and each charged with one count of murder.

They will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Michael Menzel was fatally shot in his Gleneagle home on October 14. Picture: Supplied, Facebook
Michael Menzel was fatally shot in his Gleneagle home on October 14. Picture: Supplied, Facebook

The latest charges come just days after police extradited two men from New South Wales. Matthew David Taylor, 28, from Port Macquarie, and Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson, 29 from Yarrabilba were brought to Queensland and each charged with murder.
A third man, James Carstairs-Patten 32, from Beaudesert was also charged with murder.

The three have had their matters mentioned in Brisbane Magistrate Court this week, and are all remanded in custody, to appear at later dates.

Police allege the five forced entry into Mr Menzel's Gleneagle home on October 14, before fatally shooting him.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane dad crime murder shooting

Top Stories

    How do Livingstone’s finances stack up?

    premium_icon How do Livingstone’s finances stack up?

    News THE answer to that question was revealed this week.

    • 24th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Bounty fishers reel in the big barramundis

    premium_icon Bounty fishers reel in the big barramundis

    Fishing Just 5mm separated the record catches with the highest being 1.19 metres.

    SMOOTH SAILING: couple tie the knot on the high seas

    premium_icon SMOOTH SAILING: couple tie the knot on the high seas

    News The bridal party hide in the wheelhouse until the boat was anchored and the...

    Former CQ cop dismissed after child sex abuse allegations

    premium_icon Former CQ cop dismissed after child sex abuse allegations

    Crime Former CQ cop dismissed after child sex abuse allegations