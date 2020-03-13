Five parvo cases confirmed in just two weeks

A ROCKHAMPTON vet is urging pet owners to get their puppies and dogs vaccinated against the life-threatening parvovirus.

It comes after High Street Vet Surgery treated five dogs in the past fortnight for the contagious canine virus.

Practice owner and veterinarian Dr Jocelyn Birch Baker said they have even had to put one animal down as the owners could not afford the costs of treatment.

A parvo vaccination can cost under $100 while the fee to treat a puppy or dog with parvo ranges from $2000 to $3000.

“They have to have lots of antibiotics, fluids, pain reliefs, antibodies... the whole cost of treating, the dog has to be ­isolated,” Dr Birch Baker said.

“It’s costly to treat and the dog suffers badly throughout the whole process.”

Parvo is more common in puppies less than a year old who are not or are only partly vaccinated.

Older dogs can get it but it is not as common.

Symptoms for parvo include diarrhoea and vomiting, and the disease can take one to two weeks to clear.

Dr Birch Baker pleaded with pet owners to get their dogs and puppies vaccinated.

Puppies need to have three vaccinations and then shots once a year as an adult, she explained.

What Dr Birch Baker finds concerning is people are out there breeding puppies and the mothers aren’t even vaccinated.

She took over the business eight years ago but has been working as a vet for the past 30 years. The parvovirus came in just before she graduated - and she has been pleading with pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated ever since, having ­treated hundreds of dogs in her time.

With all the rain that has been about, she said that brings up the virus as the dogs dig in the ground and the water has changed.

It wasn’t bad last year for parvo in the Rockhampton region, but it was in early 2018.

In the past two weeks Dr Birch Baker has seen five dogs come through her Berserker practice with the virus and she has spoken with another vet in town who had treated three.

“Life happens and I understand that but if you have a puppy it’s your responsibility,” she said.

“They need to listen to their vet and have their puppy plans.”