Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
High St Vets Rebecca Dean, veterinary nurse, warns about the dangers of parvo virus
High St Vets Rebecca Dean, veterinary nurse, warns about the dangers of parvo virus
Pets & Animals

Five parvo cases confirmed in just two weeks

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON vet is urging pet owners to get their puppies and dogs vaccinated against the life-threatening parvovirus.

It comes after High Street Vet Surgery treated five dogs in the past fortnight for the contagious canine virus.

Practice owner and veterinarian Dr Jocelyn Birch Baker said they have even had to put one animal down as the owners could not afford the costs of treatment.

A parvo vaccination can cost under $100 while the fee to treat a puppy or dog with parvo ranges from $2000 to $3000.

“They have to have lots of antibiotics, fluids, pain reliefs, antibodies... the whole cost of treating, the dog has to be ­isolated,” Dr Birch Baker said.

“It’s costly to treat and the dog suffers badly throughout the whole process.”

Parvo is more common in puppies less than a year old who are not or are only partly vaccinated.

Older dogs can get it but it is not as common.

Symptoms for parvo include diarrhoea and vomiting, and the disease can take one to two weeks to clear.

Dr Birch Baker pleaded with pet owners to get their dogs and puppies vaccinated.

Puppies need to have three vaccinations and then shots once a year as an adult, she explained.

What Dr Birch Baker finds concerning is people are out there breeding puppies and the mothers aren’t even vaccinated.

She took over the business eight years ago but has been working as a vet for the past 30 years. The parvovirus came in just before she graduated - and she has been pleading with pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated ever since, having ­treated hundreds of dogs in her time.

With all the rain that has been about, she said that brings up the virus as the dogs dig in the ground and the water has changed.

It wasn’t bad last year for parvo in the Rockhampton region, but it was in early 2018.

In the past two weeks Dr Birch Baker has seen five dogs come through her Berserker practice with the virus and she has spoken with another vet in town who had treated three.

“Life happens and I understand that but if you have a puppy it’s your responsibility,” she said.

“They need to listen to their vet and have their puppy plans.”

high street vet surgery parvo parvovirus parvo virus vets
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

        premium_icon Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

        News Jeff McArthur calls on authorities to flood proof facility.

        QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

        premium_icon QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

        News A number of people made claims today about two patients being placed in isolation...

        CQ war memorial vandals win

        premium_icon CQ war memorial vandals win

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council says it does not intend to replace a war memorial that...

        Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

        premium_icon Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

        News ‘I’m looking forward to bringing together everything I’ve learned over this...