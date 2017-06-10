Five people assessed by paramedics after Gracemere crash

11.10AM: AT least one person will be taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a three vehicle crash in Gracemere this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said an off-duty paramedic was one of the first at the scene of the Lawrie St crash, outside the BP service station.

When other crews arrived, they assessed five people.

The spokesperson said one person, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, complained of head injuries, while another two people had neck pain.

Other people also reported pain along their chest and hips from seatbelts.

10.45AM: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a three vehicle crash in Gracemere.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said crews were called to the crash in Lawrie St at 10.21am.

It's understood Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called as fluid was seen to be leaking from one of the vehicles.