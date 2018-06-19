Menu
Five people injured in four separate traffic crashes

Emma Clarke
by
19th Jun 2018 6:51 AM

FIVE people have been taken to hospital following a series of traffic crashes in the Ipswich area overnight.

Emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle crash at Laidley at 7.30pm, and others at Lockrose at 9.30pm, Churchill at 6.35pm and Redbank at 6.15pm.

A teenage male was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries and a female in her 50s with significant head and chest injuries was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition following serious two-vehicle crash on Southern St at Laidley at 7.33pm.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries following a single vehicle crash on Brightview Rd at Lockrose at 9.29pm.

Earlier in the evening, paramedics took one patient with minor injuries to Ipswich Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank  at 6.15pm.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Lobb St and Perry St at Churchill at 6.35pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Traffic diverted as motorcyclist freed from under 4WD

