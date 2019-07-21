Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two elderly people are believed to be injured following a two-car crash at the intersection of Yaamba and Meldrum Rd.
Two elderly people are believed to be injured following a two-car crash at the intersection of Yaamba and Meldrum Rd. Google Maps
News

Five people involved in crash on Yaamba Rd

Maddelin McCosker
by
21st Jul 2019 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2PM: EMERGENCY services have freed a patient who was encapsulated in a car following a two car crash in Glendale this afternoon.

Five people in total were involved in the crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Meldrun Rd shortly before 2pm.

The patient has been removed from the car and both cars have been removed from the road way.

One patient is believed to be bleeding from a head wound.

1.50PM: TWO elderly patients have reportedly sustained head injuries and three others are walking around following a two car collision in Glendale.

Paramedics have been called to the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Meldrun Rd where one person is still encapsulated in one of the cars.

The cars collided at 1.40pm, leaving two elderly patients with possible head injured.

One of those patients reported they are bleeding from a head wound.

Three other people from the second car are said to be walking and talking at the scene.

More to follow.

queensland ambulance service tmbaccident tmbcrash yaamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grandparents' hope destroyed at Rocky's rehab forum

    premium_icon Grandparents' hope destroyed at Rocky's rehab forum

    News The audience's outrage pushed the glimmer of hope they had for their family reuniting further away

    Change to landlord tax hits thousands of other ratepayers

    premium_icon Change to landlord tax hits thousands of other ratepayers

    News Impact on Livingstone's ordinary home-owners, 'battlers', pensioners

    Pair charged over alleged stolen car containing a child

    premium_icon Pair charged over alleged stolen car containing a child

    Crime UPDATE: A man and woman have been charged over the alleged incident