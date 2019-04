Five people have been involved in a crash at Emu Park this afternoon.

FIVE people are involved in a road traffic crash in Emu Park.

Emergency Services are responding to the two-vehicle incident which occurred about 5.25pm on the corner of Fountain and Hill Sts.

It is believed two people are still in the vehicle, while another passenger is on the footpath complaining of pain.

More to come.