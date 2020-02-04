Five persons in hospital after house fire

FIVE persons were taken to hospital following a house fire in North Rockhampton last night.

A fire was reported in the rear of a highset weatherboard house in Ingram St, Park Avenue, around 8.45pm.

Six fire crews attended the scene.

It was confirmed the fire was out just after 9pm.

The last fire crew left around 11pm.

Paramedics took five patients to Rockhampton Hospital.

This included a male patient in his 40s with smoke inhalation, a male in his 20s with minor foot and shoulder burns, a male in his 50s with minor facial burns, and a female in her 70s with abrasions and minor smoke inhalation.