Five players banned from CQ golf club

GAME OVER: Five social golfers have been hit with a three-month ban after taking alcohol on to the Yeppoon Golf Club’s course on Friday. Picture: File.

FIVE social players have been banned from the Yeppoon Golf Club for three months after they took alcohol onto the course on Friday afternoon.

The ban on licensed premises imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted most Queensland golf clubs, whose liquor licences extend to their courses.

As a result, most were closed early last week but authorities ruled on Tuesday night that courses could re-open with strict regulations in place, including no service or consumption of alcohol.

Yeppoon Golf Club manager Chris Richards said it was “disappointing” that the social players had flouted the rules.

“It’s blatant stupidity,” he said.

“I had signs up all around the reporting area, out the front of the clubhouse, it’s all over our Facebook page and it’s very common knowledge.

“They were absolutely aware. I actually spoke to that certain group to make sure they knew.

“They are regulars here, which makes it even more disappointing.”

Richards said other players reported the group, while a staff member had seen bottle tops in the carts the social players had hired from the club when they were returned.

The five players have not yet been informed of their bans but would be turned away when they next came to play.

“I spoke to the president about this ruling and decided that instead of warnings I would enforce a three-month ban for members and all social players as well,” he said.

“If you put a ban in place they know it’s serious and it’s a pretty costly one, especially if you’re a member.

“Obviously these people think it does not apply to them but they will soon find out it does.”

Richards said about 93 players turned out for the Saturday comp, about 10 fewer than the average sized field.

He said they were very accepting of the new protocols, which included social distancing and limited numbers of players in the reporting area.

There was only one player per cart, unless they were from the same household, bunkers were out of play and cups were turned upside down so no one had to touch the flags.

“Everyone was good about the changes. They understand what’s going on and they were all very sensible,” he said.