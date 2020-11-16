Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Punch Generic
Punch Generic
Crime

Five public nuisance fines after Gracemere street fight

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 7:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of males have been slapped with $400 public nuisance fines after police broke up a street fight yesterday in Gracemere.

Multiple police crews were called to Tawarra Cres and Koolamarra Dr around 4pm on Sunday afternoon for reports of an assault on the street.

Upon their arrival, police found a large group of males who were engaged in a physical altercation.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called for mouth, jaw and toe injuries.

Police issued five infringement fines for public nuisance to all five parties involved, who were aged between 17 and 24.

A public nuisance fine is $400.

gracemere crime public nuisance public nuisance charge street fight
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with 30 dogs seized threatened RSPCA officer

        Premium Content Man with 30 dogs seized threatened RSPCA officer

        Crime A man who threatened an RSPCA inspector with a gun is facing a $54,000 bill after dozens of working dogs were taken out of his care and treated by veterinarians.

        Hazard reduction burn reignites in rural area

        Premium Content Hazard reduction burn reignites in rural area

        News QFES crews are not required at this stage

        ‘Life skill’: Water safety top priority for swim teachers

        Premium Content ‘Life skill’: Water safety top priority for swim teachers

        News Water safety is imperative as people do their best to cool off at pools or at the...

        RACQ pleads with ‘zombie’ drivers to stay off CQ roads

        Premium Content RACQ pleads with ‘zombie’ drivers to stay off CQ roads

        Motoring Startling research has revealed one third of motorists continue to drive tired...