Five public nuisance fines after Gracemere street fight

A GROUP of males have been slapped with $400 public nuisance fines after police broke up a street fight yesterday in Gracemere.

Multiple police crews were called to Tawarra Cres and Koolamarra Dr around 4pm on Sunday afternoon for reports of an assault on the street.

Upon their arrival, police found a large group of males who were engaged in a physical altercation.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called for mouth, jaw and toe injuries.

Police issued five infringement fines for public nuisance to all five parties involved, who were aged between 17 and 24.

A public nuisance fine is $400.