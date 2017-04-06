28°
News

Five reasons Rocky residents might not get their insurance

Amber Hooker
| 6th Apr 2017 4:18 PM
Photo of South Rockhampton flood taken a 1pm from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter.
Photo of South Rockhampton flood taken a 1pm from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter. RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON residents have learned the hard way floods drive up the cost of insurance.

Local Disaster Management Group chairman councillor Tony Williams today said he believes ex-Cyclone Debbie would have a "huge impact on insurance premiums”.

With the post-flood fallout on many locals' minds, Slater and Gorden lawyer Lara Nurpuri has revealed the five most common mistakes people make when disputing insurance decisions.

BOM: Epic amount of water about to hit Rockhampton

1. Not reading the policy thoroughly

Exclusions vary between policies. It's important to check the exact wording of your policy, as well as noting any unclear terms, so you know exactly what you're dealing with.

2. Automatically accepting a rejection letter

If your insurance company formally advises that they've rejected your claim, ask for reasons why and whether there is any kind of documentation or evidence that could change the outcome. Don't be afraid to ask questions.

3. Providing insufficient evidence

Home and business owners often make claims that lack detail or are not properly supported by evidence. Getting it right the first time can make a huge difference, but if your insurance company says you've missed something, ask them exactly what they need and try to provide it to them.

4. Failing to utilise the internal dispute resolution services

Every insurance company is required by law to have an internal dispute resolution process. They have up to 45 days to complete the review and the outcome may be exactly the same, but the process can identify and correct administrative errors

5. Giving up

If your insurer knocks you back at every level, there are still options, including making a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service. They will try to mediate your claim and will make a determination if necessary. Your insurance company must accept the Ombudsman's determination; however it will only be binding if you accept the determination as well. If you don't agree with the Ombudsman's final decision, you can pursue your dispute through the courts.

Common questions about insurance and natural disasters:

What's the definition of 'flood':

There is now a standard definition of 'flood' that applies to every insurance product that includes flood coverage. This is guaranteed by law so an insurance company cannot try to apply a different definition.

The definition of flood is: the covering of normally dry land by water that has escaped or been released from the normal confines of: any lake, or any river, creek or other natural watercourse, whether or not altered or modified; or any reservoir, canal, or dam.

Exclusions:

However, there are some common exclusions that apply to flood coverage. These vary from policy to policy, so you'll need to check the fine print, but usually these are not covered:

  • Damage by 'action of the sea' (including king tides for beachfront properties)
  • Damage to retaining walls
  • Damage to boat jetties or pontoons
  • Loss or damage caused by subsidence or landslide is rarely covered. However, some insurance companies have made allowances so that damage caused by a landslide or subsidence that is caused by flood is covered.

You need to read the policy wording very carefully, because landslip damage is usually excluded if it is caused by erosion over time, structural fault or design fault.

Additionally, there are time limits that can apply to coverage for landslip caused by flood (the damage usually needs to have occurred within a few days of the flood to be covered).

Optional flood cover:

Sometimes flood coverage is included as standard, but sometimes you need to opt-in (especially on small business insurance policies). If you don't have flood coverage in your policy, think about the cause of the damage. Storm and flood coverage are two different things and it might be that the damage is covered under storm, rather than flood.

Disposing of damaged goods:

Most insurance policies require 'proof of loss' before they will pay out a claim. In a flood or storm situation you will need to be able to show the assessor the extent of the damage. Obviously there are health concerns that require disposal of flood damaged items and this should be taken into consideration by your insurance company.

However, the best way to avoid an insurance headache is to take lots of pictures or videos of the damage and keep any items that might be able to be repaired.

Emergency repairs:

If emergency repairs are needed, your insurer will ask that you inform them before you start because unauthorised repairs or building work may not be covered.

This is obviously dependant on the situation. If a situation is life-threatening or dangerous, the first priority should be to make the structure safe.

A builder's report from the people who carried out the emergency repairs should be evidence of the extent of the damage.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  insurance rockhampton floods 2017 wildweather

BREAKING: BOM: Epic amount of water about to hit Rockhampton

BREAKING: BOM: Epic amount of water about to hit Rockhampton

ALL of Rockhampton thinks the flood has peaked, but BOM are predicting there's more to come.

Massive crowd as national retailer makes Rocky debut

Sales assistant Faye Smith and new Harris Scarfe customer Kay Emme.

Hundreds flock to shopping centre as national retailer makes debut

16 Rockhampton suburbs that can claim flood money revealed

Depot Hill resident Michele Pedder outside her home.

LIST of Rockhampton suburbs where residents can claim thousands.

LIVE VIDEO: Stunning drone fly over of flooded Rockhampton

Victoria Parade is closed due to flooding.

Roads inundated as Fitzroy River nears 9m peak

Local Partners

Bird date for this Koel couple

Photographer Keith Ireland tells his tale of these feathered friends dining for red berries

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Meet the mobile laundry service keeping flood victims clean

Nic and and Lucas Patchett.

Not all heroes wear capes - some wear orange

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

Rocky pop culture fans rejoice

FLOOD WATERS haven't dampened the spirits of cosplayers, anime, steampunk and pop-culture enthusiasts at this year's Capricon.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $425,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

HIDDEN FAMILY GEM IN NORMAN GARDENS

21 Primrose Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

839m2 with limited SIDE ACCESS and plenty of room to put in a SHED and POOL - FAMILIES will love this one - SO HURRY!! - Offering relaxed family living with...

Amazing First Home Starter

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Situated on a 1012m2 block is this treasure! Featuring 3 comfortable size bedrooms, master bedroom offers a walk in robe and plenty of space to create an ensuite...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Fantastic Gable/New Roof/ Front Deck and 2 Bay Shed - Only $269,000

160 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

What a brilliant Property to live in, or rent out. Priced to Sell! This fantastic gable offers the amazing character and charm of yesteryear, combined beautifully...

Centrally Located Investment Opportunity

11/104 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $149,000

Located in popular Allenstown this 2 bedroom, 3rd floor unit in the Talford Court apartment complex won't last long. Perfect investment opportunity or gateway into...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

Supreme Luxury Living, at its Very Finest, in The Sanctuary Estate, Norman Gardens

5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $723,000

Welcome to 5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens - The Ultimate in Luxury Living - showcasing a Sensational Ultra-Modern, Architecturally Designed, and Executive Home...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!