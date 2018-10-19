Menu
PITCHING IN: The Professionals Commercial leasing agent Mark Molloy.
PITCHING IN: The Professionals Commercial leasing agent Mark Molloy. Contributed
Five rent-free sheds for tradies hit by JM Kelly closure

Leighton Smith
by
19th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
LIKE many, Professionals commercial leasing agent Mark Molloy was shocked to learn that long established local building business the JM Kelly Group had gone into administration.

He said he really felt for the the workers and wondered what he could do to lend a helping hand.

Talking with landlords some of the commercial properties he looked after, an answer suddenly emerged.

"I spoke to one of our landlords who have some sheds vacant and they were offering if some of those (JM Kelly) tradies or workers who could see that there was work out there, they could keep rolling,” Mr Molloy said.

"If they wanted to open up and give it a go, the landlord was offering six months rent free to help them get on their feet, help them start up.

"The landlord said that's fine, if the sheds are vacant, might as well try and help them out to get the shed going and get the people moving.”

Mr Molloy said they were offering five sheds in the Central Park Avenue area varying in size from 100sqm, 200sqm, 300sqm to 600sqm.

"They're obviously all good tradies, those businesses have been around for a long time.”

"He was saying there must be cabinet makers, plumbers, electricians, those sort of people looking for something.

"If they wanted to have a go in a small shed on their own to start up, there's small sheds available or if there's a few of them and they wanted to put some machinery in a shed for a cabinet making business, well there's bigger sheds there too.”

He understood that it cost money to buy equipment and get up and running and by offering six months rent free he said it would provide a welcome kickstart.

After six months in the shed he said they would then look at getting the businesses to sign on to a lease and go from there.

If you are interested, please contact the Professionals on 4921 4999.

