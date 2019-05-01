Five Rocks clean up draws impressive crowd over weekend

A RECENT Five Rocks Clean Up drew 16 volunteers who collected a mammoth 750kg of debris over two days with plastic once again making up the bulk of the rubbish.

Capricornia Catchments project officer Shelly McArdle said the weekend started with minor flash flooding blocking access on Friday, but early Saturday the weather cleared and the creeks dropped allowing the event to proceed.

"Even though we had less than a third of the volunteers that we got last September due to the weather, we still collected an enormous amount of debris which serves as evidence of how passionate our local community is about the area.

The fact that last September around 60 people collected around a tonne of debris over three days just shows you how much effort was put in this time,” Ms McArdle said.

John McGrath, from Surfrider Capricornia, said the group had been lucky to attract funding to continue this amazing event that gets better and better every year.

John McGrath with a weather balloon.

"When it comes to community education about the threat that plastic poses nothing is as powerful as witnessing the enormity of it for yourself and thus being inspired to reduce the amount of plastic we use and to prevent it ending up on our beaches in the first place,” Mr McGrath said.

"Not to mention the inspiring experience of being immersed in the spectacular beauty of the Five Rocks area where we can see huge white-bellied sea eagles, marine turtles and whales first hand.”

The team collected data on the types of debris found which was uploaded to Tangaroa Blue's Australian Marine Debris Initiative Database to formulate source reduction plans tailored specifically to the area.

These plans aim to stop specific items, at their source, from ending up as litter.

Items of interest collected on the day included a nearly intact weather balloon and a melted globule of plastic packing tape.

Marine debris has been recognised as a significant threat to the health and resilience of the Great Barrier Reef and the ecosystem services it provides (GBRMPA 2014).

The ReefClean program has been developed to reduce the volume of debris generated in or entering the Great Barrier Reef that may impact listed threatened and migratory species, such as dugongs and turtles, and ecosystems of the Great Barrier Reef, and to increase awareness in Reef Catchment Communities about the issue of marine debris and actions they can undertake to prevent litter from entering Reef waterways.

ReefClean is funded by the Australian Government's Reef Trust with support from Tangaroa Blue Foundation and Capricornia Catchments. This Five Rocks Clean-up event was supported by Livingstone Shire Council, The Fitzroy Basin Association and QPWS.