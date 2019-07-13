Five Rocky brothers to take field together for first time

SPECIAL OCCASION: Nathan Christensen and his four brothers will play together for the first time with Southern Suburbs tonight.

HOCKEY: A special family moment will play out at Rockhampton's hockey headquarters tonight.

Five Rockhampton brothers will take the field for Southern Suburbs A-grade men in their CQ League clash with Park Avenue Brothers.

It will be the first time that Ashley Hennegan, 28, and younger siblings Nathan, Jacob, Kaleb and Brock Christensen have played together.

The brothers are all looking forward to the momentous occasion.

"It will be great to play all my big brothers. I've been waiting for this my whole life so it's going to be a good experience,” said 15-year-old Brock, the youngest of the group.

"All the boys have inspired me to get better and be the best hockey player I can be.”

Mum Tanya said Ashley started playing hockey at age six, while the rest of the boys had sticks in their hands by the time they were four.

"I did wonder if it would ever happen, but it just worked out that they were all in town this weekend,” she said.

"I'll feel proud, very proud to see them all out there playing together in the same team.”

Nathan captains Souths, playing alongside Jacob and this season Brock who made the step up to A-grade.

Ashley lives in Brisbane and captains the University of Queensland Division 1 team.

Kaleb made the move south this year, joining forces with Ashley in the UQ team.

There are no fixtures in Brisbane this weekend, which meant Ashley and Kaleb could suit up for Souths.

Ashley said tonight's game would be something special.

"I always thought it would be pretty cool that we could fill almost half a hockey team with just brothers,” he said.

"Nathan and I being closer in age have played a few games together and for the past two years Nathan, Kaleb and I have played for the CQ Mudturtles in the Super League.

"But this is the first time all five of us have been able to play together. I'm not sure if or when it will happen again so I just want to enjoy it.”

Nathan is feeling confident about tonight's result, especially with the addition of Ashley and Kaleb to Souths' line-up.

"The idea of us all playing together was something we'd always spoken about I guess but we probably didn't think it would happen,” he said.

"The opportunity's here now and it's going to be great.”

The game starts at 7pm at Kalka Shades.