Five Rocky doctors get teaching awards

FIVE Rockhampton doctors have helped shaped the future of their profession and received recognition for it.

This month, medical students at The University of Queensland Rural Clinical School (UQRCS) Rockhampton proudly presented the doctors with 2020 teaching awards in a ceremony at Rockhampton Hospital.

A small number of students and teachers came together to celebrate the following winners:

· Year 3 Early Career Teaching Award: Dr Raqeeb Rasul

· Year 4 Early Career Teaching Award: Dr Steven Hocken

· Year 3 Senior Teaching Award: Dr Nooralddin Al-Saffi

· Year 4 Senior Teaching Award: Dr Karthikeyan Manugandhi

· Outstanding Contribution to Student Learning: Dr Sue Roberts

Dr Steven Hocken, Summer Hocken and student E-Hong Seah.

Year 4 Early Career Teaching Award winner, Anaesthetics Registrar Doctor Steven Hocken, has been a UQ Associate Lecturer for several years but only recently started teaching for the Clinical School in 2020.

He encourages his students to continue to treat others with dignity and hopes that one day they will become the kind and patient teachers they wished for in medical school.

“Educating medical students is not formally taught during training and it is tricky to know if your methods are effective or missing the mark,” Dr Hocken said.

“This award gives me the feedback that what I am doing is helpful and gives me the drive to keep teaching soon-to-be doctors.”

Dr Nooralddin Al-Saffi and students Blake de Zwart and E-Hong Seah.

For the second year in a row, Junior House Officer Dr Raqeeb Rasul was proud to take out the Year 3 Early Career Teaching Award.

Doctor Rasul said it had been a privilege to teach third-year medical students rotating through general medicine in Rockhampton for the past two years.

“I believe that it is our duty as doctors to create a culture in medicine that encourages teaching and sharing knowledge, and I hope that my efforts with medical students so far in my career can help to inspire them to teach and continue the cycle,” Dr Rasul said.

Clinical School Rockhampton Year 4 student E-Hong Seah was pleased to help co-ordinate the awards and announce the winners at the student-led recognition event.

“It’s nice to acknowledge those who are invested in supporting our education and who are open and willing to give their time,” E-Hong said.

This year, 40 students completed the clinical training component of UQ’s Doctor of Medicine program at UQRCS Rockhampton.