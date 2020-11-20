Menu
Carolyn Hewitt is savvy when it comes to phone scammers.
Five scam calls in just one morning

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
DURING what should have been a pleasant day out with friends, Carolyn Hewitt was sickened by the number of scam calls she received in a short time.

“I usually don’t answer calls from a number which isn’t in my address book,” said the retiree from Norman Gardens.

“But with a relative currently receiving care, there are times I want to be able to take calls.”

Ms Hewitt got five unwelcome calls on Wednesday morning alone, and heard from other people who had similar experiences.

“One said it was from Australia Post, and another from Amazon,” she said.

“Two said they were calling from banks… well, banks that are not banks.

“And I also got two calls supposedly from the Electoral Commission, telling me if I didn’t update my voting details I could go to jail.”

Ms Hewitt said she was “savvy” when it came to scammers, but she was concerned for elderly residents who may get bullied into giving over personal details.

“It really seems to escalating the last couple of days,” she said.

“I hope people don’t get scammed into giving out their personal details.”

