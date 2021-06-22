Five teams who could trade for Ben Simmons

The real fallout from the Philadelphia 76ers’ finals failure could be weeks from playing out in its entirety.

But in the wake of the Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Australia’s own Ben Simmons is squarely in the gun for a series of poor shooting performances and even questions from his teammates about his big-game performances.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers has indicated he wants to help Simmons become better, even though he couldn’t, when asked, declare arguably Australia’s best ever NBA player was a point guard capable of leading a team to a championship.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” was Rivers’ answer to that very pointed question.

The critics piled into Simmons, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who said, as part of the match coverage on national TV, he would not have copped the big-game disappearing act.

“If he was in my locker room, I would have knocked his arse out,” O’Neal said.

Ben Simmons hate is strong in Philly

Patience has been in high demand at the 76ers for some time, having already trusted the process, however, it might now be in short supply with team management.

Respected voices in the NBA, including veteran New York Times reporter Marc Stein, have called for Simmons to be traded.

“The Sixers will obviously explore the Ben Simmons trade market in the off-season … as seen in January when Simmons was the centrepiece of Philadelphia’s James Harden pursuit,” Stein said.

“That‘s not the question. Try: Is there a market now?”

Simmons is contracted at Philadelphia until 2025 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

He’s set to earn in excess of $180m in that time.

That means the 76ers would require a superstar swap in a trade to part ways with the Australian guard before his contract expires to justify the dollars they would be shipping out.

It’s not going to be easy and might not happen, but if he is traded, where could Simmons land, and would it help his pursuit of an NBA ring?

San Antonio Spurs

Simmons would benefit greatly from San Antonio’s team-first culture led by veteran coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs’ selfless ball movement is the perfect fit for Ben’s passing and All-Star level defence, while Popovich – a master mentor – could be the man to get the best out of the ultra-talented Aussie who desperately needs to improve his shooting.

Simmons needs a big-name coach to back him. The Spurs also excel in developing talent, especially international players.

The 76ers need a proven scorer at guard, so a trade with a player like Spurs shooting guard/forward DeMar DeRozan could be an option.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland guard Damian Lillard, a scoring machine, could form the NBA’s most potent one-two punch with Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid.

Fellow Blazers guard CJ McCollum has also been mentioned in a potential trade to the 76ers in return for Simmons.

Simmons would work well in Portland, especially if one of Lillard or McCollum remains with the Blazers.

Washington Wizards

There has been talk of Simmons joining fellow Boomers teammate Matisse Thybulle at the Washington Wizards in a trade for Bradley Beal.

Beal can pile on the points, and he would combine well with Embiid, leaving Simmons to start new at the Wizards.

Houston Rockets

Simmons was in the mix to land in Houston as part of a James Harden trade before the superstar signed with Brooklyn.

But speculation has arisen again that the Aussie guard could end up at the Rockets as part of a trade with guard John Wall.

Simmons’ all-round game would gel well in a rebuilding Houston roster, which also features fellow Australian Dante Exum.

Toronto Raptors

Simmons to Toronto, sending Raptors guard Kyle Lowry to Philadelphia, has also been mentioned.

The 76ers were in the mix to acquire Lowry in the lead-up to the NBA trade deadline this season.

Philadelphia could revisit their interest in Lowry and may be willing to include Simmons in a trade package.

