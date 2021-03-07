Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Five teens injured after car crashes, catches fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 9:45 AM
Five teenagers were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in crashed in Coorooman and caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash on Emu Park Rd at 4.10am.

A female in her late teens suffered a head injury and spinal precautions.

Two male teenagers suffered seatbelt related injuries and spinal precautions and two females, also in their teens, suffered minor injuries.

All five teenagers were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vehicle was on fire on police arrival.

The spokeswoman said police would be investigating the crash.

