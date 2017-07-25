26°
Five things in Rockhampton Regional Council today

Amber Hooker
| 25th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Artist impression of the proposed cultural precinct under the Rockhampton CBD Redevelopment Framework. Rockhampton Regional Council

1. ROCKY CBD:

The Rockhampton CBD will get plenty of attention, with the Redevelopment Framework and Streetscape Design Manual up for adoption, as well as the Quay St Cultural Precinct.

The latter caused a stir at the weekend with news successful East St businesses Brad's Bargain Box and Brunch's Cafe were given notice to vacate to make way for a major Cultural Precinct development.

The two lots are earmarked for demolition works for a laneway access to the back of the new Art Gallery Development.

A council/CQUniversity cultural precinct collaboration regarding the Bond Store on Quay St is also listed in closed session.

2. THE SPIRE:

In a controversial move, the RRC took over management of Rockhampton's visitor information centre, The Spire, from Capricorn Enterprise as of July 1.

The first month of operations will be reviewed in a report presented to council.

3. SOLAR:

Councillor Tony Williams will present a notice of motion on the feasibility of solar panel energy for the RRC.

4. TENNIS:

A request for in principle support for Athelstane Tennis Club Inc to develop additional tennis courts will come before council.

5. TRADE:

A proposed submission regarding an inquiry into national freight and supply chain priorities will be discussed, as well as an invitation to join an investment/trade mission. Little detail is currently available on these items.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business council meeting politics rockhampton cbd rockhampton regional council

