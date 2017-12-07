Menu
Five things to do during the school holidays

Contributed.

1. Eiffel Tower Paint'n'Sip Party at InspirexArt.

Come along and enjoy a night of painting, a refreshing drink, socialising, networking and relaxing from 6 - 9pm.

Cost $55 per person. Phone Carolyn 0427 934 841.

2. Kids Painting Classes as InspirexArt.

We will share ideas, information, techniques and inspiration to encourage your child to enjoy and share their inner creative ability from 4pm.

Cost $15 per person. Phone Carolyn 0427 934 841.

3. Walter Reid Cultural Centre gallery and gift shop.

Reid's Gallery & Gift Shop in the Walter Reid Centre, Rockhampton will be open from 10am to 3pm.

4. RRR Nudie Run (predicted 5km run) at Sir Raymond Huish Drive.

You nominate any time you wish for 5k and without watches, phones, sensors etc you try to finish as close to your set time as possible.

This fun event is aimed at getting runners to learn to feel our own tempo without the use of outside technologies (hence the nude element).

Please arrive well before the start time to get registered or inbox your predicted time to Rockhampton Road Runners (on Facebook) to 'pre-register'.

5. Santa photos are Yeppoon Central.

Have a photo taken with Santa, and create a lasting memory. Prices start at just $15 + FREE gift.

Santa will be visiting from 9am to 12pm. today.

