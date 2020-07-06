Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

The Singing Ship

This iconic landmark at Emu Park commemorates the area’s legacy of the historical explorations of Captain James Cook, who discovered the bay in May 1770. Its design represents the billowing sail, mast and rigging of his ship Endeavour. More than 12m tall, its concealed organ pipes use the sea breezes to create musical sounds. Just below the Singing Ship is a viewing deck and boardwalk that makes up part of the Centenary of Anzac Memorial Walk, which features information on major battles of World War I.

Archer Park Rail Museum

Take a step back in time at the museum in Denison St, Rockhampton. A treat for train buffs, it documents the development and history of rail-based transportation and is housed in the historic Archer Park Railway Station. Admission prices apply; open Monday to Thursday 10am to 3pm and Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Otters are among the adorable attractions at the Rockhampton Zoo. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Rockhampton Zoo

Discover more than 60 species of native and exotic animals at the zoo in Spencer St. Delight at the playful antics of the otters, visit the Australian Wetlands zone or say hello to Gandali, the newest member of the chimpanzee family. Entry is free; open daily 10am to 4pm.

Mount Archer

Located at the summit of Mount Archer in Rockhampton is the Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk. The 500m walk offers breathtaking views from different lookouts, and incorporates interpretive signage of the local Darumbal culture.

Koorana Crocodile Farm

The commercially operated crocodile farm and restaurant is half an hour’s drive from Rockhampton or Yeppoon. Guided tours run daily at 10.30am and 1pm. The restaurant, which serves crocodile meat dishes as well as standard meals, is open between noon and 1pm. Admission prices apply; open daily 10am to 3pm.