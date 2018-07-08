Five things to do these school holidays in Rocky and Yeppoon

THE SECOND week of the school holidays kicks in today and there are plenty of things to do around the region.

1. SplendiKids Crystal grids workshop. $25 includes grid base, your choice of crystals and fun and guidance in completing your grid. Ages five plus. (with an adult unless over 12). Bookings required. Sibling discounts available. Thursday 11am and Saturday 2pm. Splendiferous Health Well-being and Lifestyle, 189 Vallis St, Frenchville.

2. Flower Crown Class. Two hour workshop on Thursday, 3pm for ages 13-18 years, where they will learn the art of making a flower crown using fresh flowers. All flowers and equipment is provided, as well as afternoon tea. Tickets $65 per person, must be purchased prior to the event. Limited places available. Lilly & Lotus, 141 East St, Rockhampton.

3. Tots Messy Monday. Today, 10.45am. For 3-5 year olds. $10 per session includes materials and tea or coffee. Rockhampton Art Gallery.

4.Archer Park Rail Museum. Mon, Tues, Thurs ride the section car from 10am - 1pm. Wed and Sun ride the Purrey Steam Train from 10am - 1pm. $5.50 per person.

5. 3D Pen Art. Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre. Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm, running every half an hour. Cost is free.

Feel free to send in your events to life@capnews.com.au