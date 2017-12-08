Five things to do today

Ian Skinner and his son Cameron (8) at the Rockhampton Showgrounds Exhibition Pavilion which has a skating rink. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

10AM:

Put your Christmas Trivia skills to the test with Lively Literary Trivia at North Rockhampton Library. Free event, phone 4936 8043.

5PM:

Take the kids for some roller fun with under 12's skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $4, includes skate hire. Family Skaing fun kicks off at 7pm.

5.30PM:

Admire the many Christmas Trees on display at Mount Morgan School of Arts as part of their Christmas Tree Festival. Phone 49 382 312 or email mmpad@bigpond.com or visit www.mountmorgan.org.au

7.30PM:

Put on your dancing shoes and head down to the Christmas dance at the Alton Downs hall. Music by Two Can. Raffles, novelty prizes and supper will be served. Phone Joyce Chippendale 4934 5120

7.30PM:

Kick back and watch some bull riding action at the Great Western Hotel. Cost $10. Tickets available at: www.greatwesternhotel.com.au

