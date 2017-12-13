Five things to do today

Santa Claus makes an appearance the the summer Solstice at the Capricorn Caves where a shaft of light beams down through a hole into a cavern.

6.15PM - 7PM:

Lively Laughter Yoga at the Rockhampton Regional Library. This is a free event.

7PM: - 9PM:

Wine and Watercolour: Christmas Special at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $35 per person. Book at www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au/programs/watercolour_and_wine.

Tour the Capricorn Caves

and explore the spectacular caves set in a limestone ridge. In December, the natural phenomenon of Summer Solstice Light can be seen on the 11am tour. Phone 4934 2883 to book.

Visit the Emu Park Art Gallery.

Their exhibits feature quality artwork from local artists. Open Wednesday - Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

Discover Historic Mount Morgan

and heritage gold mine. Short two hour guided tours with set down points chosen for your best experience, presented by their professional guides, will leave you mystified to the importance this mine played in the development of a young nation. Phone 0409 815 033 to book a tour.