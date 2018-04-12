Menu
CRAFTY DAYS: Take the kids to do some painting these school holidays.
Whats On

Five things to do with the children in Rocky and Cap Coast

vanessa jarrett
by
12th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

HOLIDAYS are coming to a close as school goes back next Tuesday, but there are still plenty of activities for the children to go to and do.

ROCKHAMPTON

1. PAINT

Ages five-plus.

Painting with Tau.

$15 per person.

Bookings essential - phone Carolyn 0427934841.

Today 4pm, InspirexArt, 49 East St.

4. MIXED MEDIA MAP

Design and draw a sketch map, use techniques such as staining, ageing and collaging, and add authentic map features such as a compass rose, a cartouche and a legend to create a rustic and ancient-looking map.

Recommended for ages 10 to 16 years old.

Today, 10am, Rockhampton Art Gallery.

3. YOUTH WEEK

Skate Park demonstrations, art activity, touch football, pool activities.

Today 9am to 3pm, Boyd Park, Mt Morgan.

4. YOUTH OPEN DAY

Open day at Headspace Rockhampton.

For ages 12-25, barbecue sizzle, activities and more.

Tomorrow 10.30am-2.30pm, 155 Alma St.

5. ELEPHANT MANDALA

Holiday fun with a difference.

$25 per person, materials included.

Bookings essential - phone 0427934841.

Tomorrow 10am-12pm, InspirexArt, 49 East St.

CREATIVE FUN: The school holidays are a perfect time to get out the craft supplies.
Capricorn Coast:

1. HOLIDAY CRAFT

Bring the kids down to create some beautiful, textured masterpieces with coloured sands.

Each day until Friday.

Yeppoon Central, behind the Food Court, 10am-1pm.

2. KIDS MAKE OILS

Come along and enjoy a morning with friends making your own essential oil blends in 5ml roller bottles - a workshop designed especially for kids.

Meet at Appleton Park in the undercover area at the tables.

Follow Two Plus Three Spinning Free on Facebook for more information

Tomorrow, 10am-11.30am.

3. CRAFT

Ages five-plus.

Today 10am-11am, Yeppoon Library.

4. ART 4 KIDS

Bring the kids to The Spinnaker this Saturday night for lots of free art fun with local award-winning artist Jet James.

Enjoy your dinner in the bistro while the kids are busy little artists.

Book your table now on 4939 9585.

Saturday 6pm, Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

5. MOVIE NIGHT

Movie showing will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

BYO snacks, chairs and drinks, no glass.

All welcome.

Cawarral Recreation Reserve, Saturday, open at 6.30pm, movie starting at 7pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

