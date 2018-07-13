Five things to keep the school kids occupied today

Heritage Village

Join us at the Heritage Village these School holidays for some heritage-inspired fun. Activities include feeding the livestock, enjoying rides on the stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus, ponies and more. Gates open at 9am and activities finish up at 12pm. Please not that enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.

NAIDOC Week 2018

Head along to the Rockhampton Regional Library to celebrate NAIDOC week. Enjoy a screening of the very popular short film 'Welcome to Country' by Dean Gibson; followed by learning a hip hop routine from an episode of 'Move it Mob Style - Deadly Dance Class Rockhampton'.

Messy Morning Tots

Head along to the Beatrice Hutton Room at the Rockhampton Art Gallery and enjoy painting and creating art from 10.45am to 11.45am. Children 3 to 5 and parents and carers are welcome to the event which costs $10 per adult and child. All art materials are supplied and tea or coffee is available for the accompanying parent or carer.

Flower Crown Class-

Head along to Florals by Lilly and Lotus at 141 East St to create a flower crown which you can wear home. Tickets cost $65 and the class is open to boys and girls from ages 13 to 18.

All participants are asked to wear closed in shoes for the two hour session.

Painting Thursdays

Kids over 5-years-old can head along to InspirexArt in East St to paint and create. The even runs from $15pp please call Carolyn 0427934841 to book.