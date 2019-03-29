Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has been transported to the hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue following a single vehicle rollover near Westwood.
One person has been transported to the hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue following a single vehicle rollover near Westwood. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
News

Five transported to hospital after rollover

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Mar 2019 6:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

6.20PM: THE Capricorn Highway near Westwood remains closed after a car rolled earlier this evening.

A female patient has been transported to Rockhampton hospital with lift sided chest and pelvic injuries in a stable condition.

Four other people were involved in the crash, including two children.

One of the children has sustained a shoulder injury, the other has not sustained any injuries.

Both of the kids are being transported in a stable condition by Ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.

A male and female ages in their 40s have also being transported in stable conditions in another ambulance.

The male was complaining of rib pain and the woman sustained unspecified minor injuries.

The highway is currently blocked by emergency services.

5.35PM: THE Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to a single vehicle crash east of Westwood.

It is believed the car rolled with five people in the car on Spring Creek Rd, east of Westwood about 4.30pm.

One person is believed to have been injured and were not able to get out of the car after it rolled.

5.20PM: FIVE people are believed to have been involved in a car accident near Westwood on the Capricorn Highway earlier this evening.

Emergency services were notified of a single vehicle rollover east of Westwood, shortly before 5pm this afternoon.

Four of those involved are reportedly out of the car, with one passenger still inside the vehicle.

Queensland Police have said one person is believed to be injured, but more concrete information is still unknown at this stage.

More to come.

car rollover qas ambulance qps tmbtraffic
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Trainer runs wrong horse at Rockhampton meet

    premium_icon Trainer runs wrong horse at Rockhampton meet

    Horses She has been found guilty of presenting the wrong horse to race though stewards are still deliberating on the penalty.

    Adult entertainer busted with $10k worth of cocaine

    premium_icon Adult entertainer busted with $10k worth of cocaine

    News POLICE charged Rocky woman with supplying and possession of drug

    CQ star taps into beauty industry with model collection

    premium_icon CQ star taps into beauty industry with model collection

    News Curve model travels world

    • 29th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    Engaging the youth of CQ in the arts

    Engaging the youth of CQ in the arts

    News Youth Arts Yeppoon runs workshops monthly

    • 29th Mar 2019 6:00 PM