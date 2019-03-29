Five transported to hospital after rollover

One person has been transported to the hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue following a single vehicle rollover near Westwood.

6.20PM: THE Capricorn Highway near Westwood remains closed after a car rolled earlier this evening.

A female patient has been transported to Rockhampton hospital with lift sided chest and pelvic injuries in a stable condition.

Four other people were involved in the crash, including two children.

One of the children has sustained a shoulder injury, the other has not sustained any injuries.

Both of the kids are being transported in a stable condition by Ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.

A male and female ages in their 40s have also being transported in stable conditions in another ambulance.

The male was complaining of rib pain and the woman sustained unspecified minor injuries.

The highway is currently blocked by emergency services.

5.35PM: THE Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to a single vehicle crash east of Westwood.

It is believed the car rolled with five people in the car on Spring Creek Rd, east of Westwood about 4.30pm.

One person is believed to have been injured and were not able to get out of the car after it rolled.

5.20PM: FIVE people are believed to have been involved in a car accident near Westwood on the Capricorn Highway earlier this evening.

Emergency services were notified of a single vehicle rollover east of Westwood, shortly before 5pm this afternoon.

Four of those involved are reportedly out of the car, with one passenger still inside the vehicle.

Queensland Police have said one person is believed to be injured, but more concrete information is still unknown at this stage.

More to come.