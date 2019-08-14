FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Tennis

Tennis premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

News premium_icon Raging fire rains embers on Coast homes

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Pets & Animals Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

Crime

Crime premium_icon TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

News

FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to fire

14th Aug 2019 12:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been five years since fire destroyed the heart of Nimbin.

In the early hours of August 14, 2014 emergency crews raced to the main street after reports of a fire.

When they got there, they were met with an inferno, fire having already taken hold in the Rainbow Cafe and spread to other timber structures in Cullen Street.

Crews battled for hours to save the town, but as morning broke, the heartbreaking reality was unveiled - the Rainbow Cafe, Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong were reduced to rubble.

But the community rallied, and in the five years that have passed, various plans to rebuild have been floated, proving while the heart was destroyed that day, Nimbin's soul well-and-truly survived.

 

bringabong fire nimbin nimbin museum northern rivers history rainbow cafe tribal magic
Lismore Northern Star