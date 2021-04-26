‘Fix the system’: Man experiences ramping at Rocky hospital

A Rockhampton resident is calling on the region’s Queensland members to “fix the system” after witnessing ramping first-hand at Rockhampton Hospital earlier this month.

The Rockhampton local, who wished to remain anonymous, said he went to Rockhampton Hospital with chest pain about 5.50pm on April 7 and hoped to get emergency treatment.

He said it took about one hour to find somewhere for staff to lie him down for an electrocardiogram.

He said he was then moved to a resus bay and noted the Emergency Department was “full of ramped stretchers” with “no room to move”.

“When I got into the Emergency Department, I had never seen so many paramedics in one spot in all my life,” he said.

“I was shocked.”



He said he was then moved to the X-ray department, and in the move counted 15 stretchers.

“There was most likely a heap more in other places – it was bad,” he said.

“I hear this is a regular occurrence.

“I have been to the hospital before and it’s just getting worse.”

Last week, new Queensland Health data for February revealed 49 per cent of patients were ramped at Rockhampton Hospital, which was up 27 per cent from the same time last year.

While the Rockhampton resident had nothing but praise for the staff Rockhampton Hospital, he claimed the system was failing them.

He also claimed Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga “didn’t seem to care”.

“They don’t seem to want to do anything about it,” he said.

“Just fix the system up, fix it up.”

Ambulances ‘ramping’ at Rockhampton Hospital. Picture: Steph Allen

Mr O’Rourke expressed his sympathy to the Rockhampton resident and said he was always concerned about cases of patients experiencing pain and discomfort.



“Public hospitals throughout the state have been experiencing strong and at times unprecedented demand recently, including Central Queensland,” he said.

“Our frontline health workers continually rise to the challenge by delivering world class care, and I want to thank them for their outstanding work.

“The Queensland Government is investing a record $661 million for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service in 2020/21, $38.5 million more than the previous year and up from $465 million under the LNP’s final State Budget in 2014-15.

“We’re investing $24.2 million for an upgrade at the Rockhampton Hospital site, including an expansion of the mental health ward.

“As the local member, I’ll continue to advocate for stronger health services for Rockhampton residents.”

Ms Lauga said patient care was paramount and commended hospital staff throughout Central Queensland for their “commitment, skills, and compassion”.

She said the Queensland Government had pledged to hire thousands more doctors, nurses, paramedics, and allied health professionals over the next four years to deliver better health care for Central Queenslanders.

“Queensland is experiencing the fastest population growth in the country, and Labor will continue to invest in our hospitals and frontline services to keep pace with increasing demand,” she said.

“We have committed to continue building up our frontline health workforce by employing an additional 5800 nurses and midwives, 1500 doctors, 1700 allied health professionals and 475 paramedics by the next state election in 2024.

“Since 2015 we’ve hired 114 more doctors and 265 more nurses and midwives, 37 more health professionals, and 29 more paramedics across Central Queensland alone.

“Our healthcare system is under increasing pressure, with an 11.6 per cent increase in presentations to emergency departments statewide, including hundreds of people who should be in disability or aged-care accommodation.

“Throughout all of this, 99.7 per cent of our category 1 patients are still being seen in the clinically recommended time frame.

“Queensland Health acknowledges the pressures on our system and is tackling it head on with comprehensive solutions to improve patient health care.”

Rockhampton Hospital executive director Kerrie-Anne Frakes said the Emergency Department was a very busy area of the hospital and demand was growing.

“COVID-19 has had an impact on health service delivery across the region as we deploy staff to testing and vaccination clinics,” Ms Frakes said.

“The average number of daily ED presentations has grown from 136 in 2019, to 162 in 2021.

“There have been days when more than 200 people have presented to ED.”

She said on April 7 the Emergency Department had 168 patients through the doors.

“Our team does a fantastic job of prioritising those critically unwell patients that need lifesaving treatment immediately, and those who can wait a little longer,” she said.

“Unfortunately, less urgent cases often need to wait longer while our team cares for those who need urgent attention.

“We have opened more beds at Rockhampton Hospital to cope with the increase in demand, and I thank our wonderful Emergency Department team for their continued work in a tough environment caring for our community.”