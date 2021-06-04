Menu
Security incident at Brisbane's Royal Exchange Hotel
News

‘F**k with our job, we’ll f**k with you’: Bouncers filmed

by Staff writers
4th Jun 2021 11:24 AM
Concerning footage has emerged of a security guard allegedly slapping a man in the face several times while restrained on the ground outside of a Brisbane hotel.

Queensland Police said they are not investigating the incident, as no complaint had been received.

Security guards have been filmed slapping a man outside a Brisbane hotel.
The Tanah Merah man, 33, had been asked to leave the Royal Exchange Hotel in Toowong on Wednesday night.

When he refused to leave, security at the venue removed him.

Video footage filmed by bystanders outside of the hotel shows a security guard from the venue slapping the man in the face at least five times.

He was restrained by security prior to the alleged slapping.

Security guards have been filmed slapping a man outside a Brisbane hotel.
"I told you to leave and you want to play games, this is what happens when you ******* play games," the other security guard said following the slaps.

"You f*** with our job, we're going to f*** with you."

Shortly after, Queensland Police charged the 33-year-old man with public nuisance within a licensed premises and obstructing police.

Security guards have been filmed slapping a man outside a Brisbane hotel.
A spokesman said as no complaint was received from the man in relation to the assault no investigation was underway.

A spokesman for the Royal Exchange Hotel said they were aware of the incident and are investigating the matter.

Security guards have been filmed slapping a man outside a Brisbane hotel.
Originally published as 'F**k with our job, we'll f**k with you': Bouncers' slap filmed

bouncers brisbane editors picks security video

