Man chosen to make Rockhampton's CBD 'iconic' revealed

FLAMBOUYANT "placemaker" Gilbert Rochecouste is set to return - beret in hand - to Rockhampton as a guest presenter at an upcoming business forum.

Gilbert will speak at the fifth Advance Rockhampton business forum next Thursday.

He is expected to deliver a new perspective and insights into what the journey to future business success might look like for Rockhampton's CBD.

Back in 2014 when Gilbert first arrived in the Beef Capital, he said Rockhampton's city centre needed a compelling story to share.

He challenged key stakeholders to work together to create one which would make the city "globally iconic and locally distinctive".

Rockhampton Regional Council invited Gilbert Rochecouste to visit the city to discuss ideas to revitalise the CBD.

He said the CBD had the makings of a best seller, given Rockhampton's riverside location, its historical precinct, its creativity and culture, and its leading produce.

Mr Rochecouste said it was these very features that had combined to make Melbourne one of the world's most liveable cities.

Gilbert is recognised both nationally and internationally as a leading voice in Placemaking - the art of planning, design and management of public spaces to promote people's health, happiness, and wellbeing.

Rockhampton Regional Council is currently finalising the preparation of the CBD Redevelopment Framework.

Progress has been made on major projects such as the Riverfront Revitalisation, Cultural Precinct and CBD Living Project.

Council is looking to engage Gilbert's company, Village Well, on a sole provider basis to review progress in the CBD, engage with local businesses and review proposed strategies and projects to guide the ongoing revitalisation of the CBD.

Gilbert has overseen hundreds of similar projects across Australia, including Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, Sydney's Oxford St and Adelaide's Rundle St Mall, as well as regional centres such as Bendigo and Ballarat.