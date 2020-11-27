Flame-haired glamour on coke, guns charge after road rage

Three days after a Gold Coast woman was allegedly involved in a road rage incident where a vehicle was nearly run off the road and had shots fired at, police allege a loaded gun was found in her car, leading to her arrest.

Pimpama woman Linley Anne Anyos, 29, was arrested on August 24 and been in custody ever since.

She is charged with endangering the safety of a person in a vehicle with intent, possessing a Schedule 1 dangerous drug in a quantity exceeding Schedule 3, possessing a Category D/H/R loaded short firearm in public, and breach of bail.

Defence lawyer Demi Quadrio made a bail application on Ms Anyos' behalf in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Pimpama woman Linley Anne Anyos, 29. Picture: Facebook

Ms Anyos was in a 'show cause' position, meaning the defence had to prove why she should get bail, due to the fact Ms Anyos was on bail for other indictable offences at the time of allegedly committing the current offences.

The court heard Ms Anyos was previously charged with the supply of cocaine, charges which are currently before the Southport Magistrates Court.

The court heard the endangering safety charge, which was categorised as a "road rage" incident, occurred at Carbrook.

The allegations in the victim's statement are that he was "bumped (by a vehicle) with no headlights on", a gun was discharged and Ms Anyos exited the vehicle with bat in hand.

However, Ms Quadrio said that after viewing the dashcam footage, it was obvious there was no bat involved, a submission police prosecutor Sgt Kellie Cullen agreed with, and that there was "not enough to prove the discharge of a weapon".

She also noted that when Ms Anyos "jumps out, the car speeds off," proving her client was not the driver.

Ms Quadrio submitted her client was "not aware" of the loaded gun in her car, claiming it belonged to a male person who was previously in the car.

However, Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan rejected that submission, noting from the evidence "suggests it would have been visible" to Ms Anyos.

There is a mandatory minimum of 12 months actual time for possessing a loaded short firearm in public.

Ms O'Callaghan refused the bail application.

The charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the safety of a person in a vehicle with intent will be mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court on December 15.

The other two charges will be mentioned in Beenleigh Magistrates Court a day later.

Originally published as Flame-haired glamour on coke, guns charge after road rage