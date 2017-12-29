Flames lap at Rocky homes second storey walls

Firefighters arrive on scene at a house fire on Margaret St, Allenstown.

Firefighters arrive on scene at a house fire on Margaret St, Allenstown. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 4.30PM: A PILE of rubbish and scrap caught fire and spread to the back of a Margaret St home this morning.

Police are investigating the blaze which broke out about 8.50am in the rubbish heap, before spreading to wooden tailings leaning against the house.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a resident smelt smoke while in the shower, and went outside to discover flames lapping at the second storey.

Firefighters were called in, but by the time emergency services arrived about 9am the fire had been extinguished.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokemsan said officers used fans to blow out smoke from the home and left the scene in the hands of police.

Though the fire fizzled, crime scene investigators were called in to take official photographs.

The QPS spokesman said they were investigating.

They could not confirm how the fire started, or whether it was considered suspicious at this time.

UPDATE 9.55AM: A HOUSE fire fizzled to smoke by the time emergency services arrived, but scenes of crime have been called to the Rocky home.

Emergency services were alerted just after 9am and arrived soon after to find the fire extinguished.

"It was on the outside of the house only,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

fire Margaret St: Fire at Margaret Street

"We didn't stay there long, we used a fan to blow out any smoke that was in the house.

"We left it in the hands of police.”

Witnesses at the scene saw a number of people speaking with emergency services at the front of the house.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were called to the incident, but could not provide further detail at this time.

9.20AM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are rushing to reports of a house on fire in Rockhampton this morning.

Fire crews are attending to a house on Margaret St, Allenstown where Queensland Police Service are also attending.

Initial reports indicated Scenes of Crime officers were also called to the residents for official photographs.

The initial report came through at 9.02am, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Police Service are not available at this time for further comment.