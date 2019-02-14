Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Neil Fisher at Rockhampton airport with a 747 on the tarmac.
Cr Neil Fisher at Rockhampton airport with a 747 on the tarmac. Allan Reinikka ROK260717a747airp
Travel

'Flap fault' causes Qantas plane to divert twice

Michelle Gately
by
13th Feb 2019 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.45PM: QANTAS have confirmed a flap fault was responsible for two flight diversions yesterday.

QantasLink chief pilot Captain Adrian Young said engineers had cleared the Q400 turboprop aircraft to operate the Rockhampton service after an earlier flap fault was rectified.

That earlier fault had forced the aircraft to divert from Toowoomba to Brisbane.

"QantasLink has a large engineering base at Brisbane so that's why the pilots operating the Toowoomba and Rockhampton services chose to return the aircraft to Brisbane," Mr Young said.

"Passengers were provided with accommodation and will be flown to Rockhampton today.

"On both occasions, the aircraft landed safely without incident and there was no safety of flight risk.

"The aircraft is currently being inspected by engineers.

"We will always prioritise safety before schedule and we're grateful to our customers for their understanding."

8AM: AS AIRPORT committee chair, Councillor Neil Fisher is up to date with flight diversions and delays at Rockhampton Airport.

But he has first hand experience in the latest Qantas drama, as a passenger on the plane which for unknown reasons couldn't land in Rockhampton last night and had to return to Brisbane.

Councillor Tony Williams was also on board, as the pair had been taking part in a western Queensland economic development conference.

They were this morning still waiting at Brisbane Airport for their rescheduled flight home after the initial departure time was again delayed.

Cr Fisher joked he'll never live down the fact that he suggested they take the earlier flight when the arrived at Brisbane airport ahead of time.

He said passengers were told there was an issue with the flaps on the plane, but had no more information about the delay.

flight delay qantas rockhampton airport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    premium_icon Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    News 'I put my heart and soul into those organisations'

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth