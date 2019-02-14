'Flap fault' causes Qantas plane to divert twice

Cr Neil Fisher at Rockhampton airport with a 747 on the tarmac.

Cr Neil Fisher at Rockhampton airport with a 747 on the tarmac. Allan Reinikka ROK260717a747airp

12.45PM: QANTAS have confirmed a flap fault was responsible for two flight diversions yesterday.

QantasLink chief pilot Captain Adrian Young said engineers had cleared the Q400 turboprop aircraft to operate the Rockhampton service after an earlier flap fault was rectified.

That earlier fault had forced the aircraft to divert from Toowoomba to Brisbane.

"QantasLink has a large engineering base at Brisbane so that's why the pilots operating the Toowoomba and Rockhampton services chose to return the aircraft to Brisbane," Mr Young said.

"Passengers were provided with accommodation and will be flown to Rockhampton today.

"On both occasions, the aircraft landed safely without incident and there was no safety of flight risk.

"The aircraft is currently being inspected by engineers.

"We will always prioritise safety before schedule and we're grateful to our customers for their understanding."

Not sure what’s happening with QantasLink flight QLK2368 ops by Dash-8-Q400 VH-QOJ. It didn’t land at #Rockhampton Airport and is now returning to Brisbane. Unknown issues. @ClaireHickey22 pic.twitter.com/pW8plMdChe — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) February 12, 2019

8AM: AS AIRPORT committee chair, Councillor Neil Fisher is up to date with flight diversions and delays at Rockhampton Airport.

But he has first hand experience in the latest Qantas drama, as a passenger on the plane which for unknown reasons couldn't land in Rockhampton last night and had to return to Brisbane.

Councillor Tony Williams was also on board, as the pair had been taking part in a western Queensland economic development conference.

They were this morning still waiting at Brisbane Airport for their rescheduled flight home after the initial departure time was again delayed.

Cr Fisher joked he'll never live down the fact that he suggested they take the earlier flight when the arrived at Brisbane airport ahead of time.

He said passengers were told there was an issue with the flaps on the plane, but had no more information about the delay.