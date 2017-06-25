Flares light up night sky as boaties call SOS

EMERGENCY flares lit up the night sky and resulted in the Coast Guard Yeppoon being inundated with calls from the public on Saturday.

Reports indicate two emergency flares were set off in quick succession from a boat in Keppel Bay, off Wreck Point, about 5.50pm.

A fisherman heading out for a night on the water also saw the flares and was able to take the disabled vessel in tow back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour where it reached safety using an electric motor.

The incident is a reminder to boat owners that all safety equipment is important and should be kept up to date.

It is not known why the boat on this occasion was not able to make a radio or phone call to the Coast Guard, but all boats should be equipped with a means of communication and boat owners should have contact details for the Coast Guard ready to use in case of emergency.

The coast guard responded to five calls for help during the week - three on Sunday alone.

Late on Tuesday afternoon an 8m power boat with two people on board broke down on the seaward side of Great Keppel Island while returning from Barren Island.

The occupants made contact with a nearby yacht which took it in tow to Leekes Beach.

At the same time they called Coast Guard Yeppoon by phone and requested a tow back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed the harbour at 5.45pm, took the boat in tow at 6.45pm and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.45pm.

On Thursday morning, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from a fisherman in a 4m tinnie with two people on board that had broken down 1nm south of Port Alma boat ramp.

He was unable to attract the attention of passing boats so Coast Guard Keppel Sands responded and launched CHSS Rescue at 10am.

They headed south past the mouth of the Fitzroy River, took the boat in tow at 11.30am and dropped it at the Port Alma boat ramp at 11.50am.

CHSS Rescue returned to Keppel Sands at 12.50pm but was unable to reach a boat ramp due to low tides and was eventually hauled out at 5.05pm. The voyage of about 28nm lasted seven hours to tow a boat for one nautical mile.

On Sunday, Coast Guard Yeppoon assisted three boats in Keppel Bay.

At 9.30am a Marine Assist contributor in a 4.9m boat with two adults and two young children called by radio from Eagle Rock, near North Keppel Island to request assistance after running out of fuel.

Gormans Removals Rescue left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.38am, took the boat in tow and returned to harbour at 11.45am

At 10.40am another Marine Assist contributor in a 6m boat with five people on board called by radio from Statue Bay outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour after a breakdown.

RMH Rescue departed the harbour at 10.45am and returned wit the boat in tow at 11.45am.

While this operation was in progress, a Marine Assist contributor in a 4.8m power boat with two people on board called from between Great Keppel Island and Barren Island after running out of fuel.

Gormans Removals Rescue left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11.35am with fuel which was delivered at 12.50pm, returning to harbour at 2pm.

Boaties are warned about marine hazards which are present now and for some months.

During the weekend there were numerous reports of floating logs near Rosslyn Bay Harbour, the mouth of the Fitzroy River and Cooraman Creek, Coast Guard Yeppoon members collected a number of logs near the harbour.

As the whale migration season has commenced, boaties should also take care to avoid collisions with whales.

Observers in NSW have reported a dramatic increase in the number of whales heading north. Refer to the GBRMPA website for regulations and advice about travelling near whales.

All these safety issues will be addressed in the next free Safe Boating course, including a flare demonstration, to be held at Rosslyn Bay on August 5.

Call 4933 6600 to register for the presentation.