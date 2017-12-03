FLASH FLOODING: Aftermath of 150mm Rocky deluge

KAYAKS were the preferred mode of transport today as flash flooding inundated Rocky streets.

Several streets throughout the region flooded extensively after a huge deluge hit at about 1pm.

PADDLE OUT: A woman in a kayak paddles down a Rocky street after the region was drenched with rain on Sunday. Frazer Pearce

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Central Highlands earlier this morning which quickly moved to Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Persistent rain fell for several hours with south Rockhampton resident, Joyce Mcdonell, recording 130mm of rain on south side.

Parts of Berseker also got a drenching with Rob Fletcher recording 95mm and Shannon Robertson getting 145mm.

Shaneel Chandra, who lives in Crestwood, Norman Gardens, also copped nearly 50mm in the two hour downpour with many other parts of the region seeing the same trend.

WHO GOT THE RAIN?

Glendale- 93mm

Berserker- 142mm

Norman Gardens- 50mm

Lakes Creek Rd- 95mm

South Rocky- 130mm

Airport- 20mm

Forest Park- 69mm

As Rocky celebrates the drenching of rain in the past few days, Andrew Wyatt reminds people of the risk that comes with it.

The regional manager of State Emergency Services for the Central Region says although the rain is most welcome in the region, it brings with it flash flooding.

Proserpine SES's Greg Yuskin with Andrew Kelly (left) and Andrew Wyatt. Sue Considine

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning on Saturday for many rivers inside the Fitzroy catchment as a result of the recent heavy falls.

Several major rivers were added to the extended warning including the Dawson, Connors, Isaac and Fitzroy rivers, which was still current today.

A trough system and an associated band of showers was the cause of these warnings which continued moving east yesterday and will continue tomorrow bringing more showers.

The Bureau said the storms are likely to clear on Tuesday.

Andrew said although the warning was minor, it was important for residents to keep up to date with weather patterns.

"With this rain that has and is coming through, we will certainly see some flash flooding,” he said.

"Listen to the warnings issued but most importantly, do not drive through flood water.”

The severe weather warning was issued for Central Queensland and Central Highlands this morning which extended into the Rockhampton region in the afternoon.

Blackdown Tablelands recorded nearly 100mm of rain in four hours from the trough.

"Gutters and drains will be flowing so it's important to keep them clear to prevent flooding,” he said.

Rockhampton will continue to get some rain tomorrow with a thunderstorm likely.

Skies start to clear by Tuesday with only a medium chance of showers set to hit the region.

A steamy say is expected for Wednesday with a top of 33 degrees and hardly any rain to alleviate the heat.