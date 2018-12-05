WEATHER UPDATE: Parts of bushfire region receive rainfall
4.22PM: PARTS of the bushfire region in Gladstone's south have received rainfall during the weather event.
At 4.00pm, the Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall gauges have recorded the following:
- Captain Creek gauge at 28mm
- Essendean Bridge gauge with 23mm
- Ampthill gauge at 26mm
- Barnetts Road gauge at 17mm
- Gladstone airport gauge at 2.2mm
- Gladstone radar gauge at 2.2mm
- Biloela gauge at 26mm
EARLIER: THE BUREAU of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Capricornia, including Gladstone, and the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and South-East Coast forecast dristrics.
At 1.45pm, they advise severe thunderstorms are moving west to east across towards the region.
74mm of rain has fallen in one hour at Sexton, north of Gympie.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.
Biloela also received 21.2mm within 15 minutes, and recorded wind gusts of up to 69km/h.
Earlier in the Rockhampton region, Yeppoon recorded wind gusts of up to 39km/h.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people to:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.