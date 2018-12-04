Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on December 4.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on December 4. Bureau of Meteorology
News

'Flash flooding, damaging wind' predicted for South Burnett

Kate McCormack
by
4th Dec 2018 8:45 AM

THE South Burnett may be set to receive some much needed rain today.

WeatherZone predicts Kingaroy has an 80 per cent chance of receiving a thunderstorm today with five to 10 millimetres of rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there was the potential for the region to experience flash flooding, hail and damaging wind gusts.

"Rainfall is predicted to hit the South Burnett any time from now onwards," BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"There's more likelihood of this storm arriving shortly after lunch and into the afternoon.

"We're anticipating slow moving storm cells so it could be a little bit hit and miss."

The bureau is predicting some parts of the South Burnett to receive as much as 25-50 millimetres.

Mr Blazak recommends residents stay up to date with the forecast by keepin an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology's weather warnings page.

More Stories

burea of meteorology rainfall south burnett weather forecast thunderstorm warning
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    premium_icon Ergon worker accused of raping woman in motel room

    Crime A MAN accused of raping a woman in a Rockhampton motel room had met her in a nearby beer garden hours before.

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Construction to start next year 150kms from Rockhampton

    Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    premium_icon Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    News Building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it

    Local Partners