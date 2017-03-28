29°
BREAKING: Flash floods shut roads as edge of Cyclone Debbie hits Rocky

Luke J Mortimer
| 28th Mar 2017 10:03 AM Updated: 11:09 AM

UPDATE: 11.08am:

WIND GUSTS have already begun to creep up to 63km/h at Yeppoon, but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning that figure could double to 125km/h.

FULL ROADS CLOSED: Main roads warn of more potential road closures

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning widespread heavy falls will bring flash floods and destructive winds to Central Queensland today and tomorrow.

Locations which could be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and St Lawrence.

WARNING | FULL warning for CQ as edge of Cyclone Debbie hits

 

Gusts are at 70km.h at Moranbah Airport, one of the Central Queensland towns in the direct path of Cyclone Debbie.  

EARLIER: 

"OUTER BANDS" of Cyclone Debbie are expected to bring flash floods to Rockhampton and its surrounding regions over the next few days, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

BoM meteorologist David Crock said Cyclone Debbie's outer rims are clipping Rockhampton today and tomorrow, bringing widespread falls of 50-100mm and isolated falls of well-above 100mm.

"You may have seen We've got the outer bands of the cyclone crossing Rocky -- that's where the flash flooding is coming from," he said.

"It looks like we've got some fairly heavy storms coming through there, with those band of storms we are expecting heavy showers and rain."

WATCH LIVE | Residents begin sandbagging

Mr Crock said BoM also expects a bizarre phenomenon called "training" where heavy cloud bands off the ocean continually hit one location on the coast.  

"Lots of those falls are coming into the coast, which could lead to what we call training, where one spot gets hit continually," Mr Crock said.

"We do expect that to continue today and tomorrow as the cyclone continues to linger around."

>>FOLLOW the latest Cyclone Debbie updates, warnings, and breaking news

 

FORECAST: Rain forecast for Central Queensland tomorrow. This forecast does not include isolated falls, which BoM warns could be much higher.
FORECAST: Rain forecast for Central Queensland tomorrow. This forecast does not include isolated falls, which BoM warns could be much higher.

 

Rockhampton has already clocked 41mm in the 24hrs to 9am this morning, but almost half of it has fallen since 5am this morning.

Yeppoon has clocked a whopping 97mm in the 24hrs to 9am. St Lawence copped 119.2mm. 

Every river between Cairns and Rockhampton has been placed on "flood watch" as Cyclone Debbie is expected to bring widespread heavy falls.

BoM this morning issued a severe weather warning for damaging wind gusts in excess of 125kmh has been issued for people in parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays and Capricornia as Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie approaches the Queensland coast

Locations which may be affected include Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and St Lawrence.

WATCH LIVE as residents begin sandbagging as cyclone's "outer bands" hit Rockhampton.

