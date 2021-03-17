Menu
The affected area of predicted heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.
Weather

FLASH FLOODING: Weather warning issued for Capricornia

Timothy Cox
17th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on Wednesday afternoon that predicted heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding in parts of Capricornia.

“A stalled coastal trough is combining with a moist air mass over the Capricornia coast,” the warning said.

“Convergence and rainfall around the trough is likely to be enhanced overnight, with heavy falls likely for parts of the Capricornia coastline.”

Rainfall leading to flash flooding may develop late on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Totals of 100 to 200mm within a six-hour period are likely, with “locally intense” greater falls also possible.

The warning said rain was forecast to ease during the day on Thursday, but could redevelop again late on Thursday.

Locations that may be affected include Gladstone, Yeppoon, Calliope and Byfield.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people should not drive, walk or ride through flood waters; keep clear of creeks and storm drains; and call the SES on 132 500 for emergency assistance.

