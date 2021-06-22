Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

Historic photos of Gladstone were auctioned off at a major photographic collection after they were discovered in a spare bedroom of a home in Victoria.

Australia's most significant photographic collection, The Rose Stereograph Company Collection, comprised of more than 100,000 items dating back to 1880, and included iconic original images of Gladstone's history.

The collection featured original images of the Post Office, Auckland Creek, Goondoon Street, and even the Imperial Airways Flying Boat Landing.

Imperial Airways Flying Boat Landing. Gladstone, Qld

Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said the original glass negatives in the collection captured the first moments of not only local history but world history.

"We believe this to be a World first, to offer these tangible original glass plates which rival any modern photographic resolution," Mr Hames said.

Other noteworthy photographs included The Landing At ANZAC (Gallipoli 1915), Ned And Dan Kelly's Armour (taken at trial in 1880), The Duke & Duchess Of York And Daughter Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Phar Lap Winning The 'Melbourne Cup' 1930, Egyptian Pyramids And Sphinx, and the Franco British Expedition.

The Rose Stereograph Company was founded in 1880 by George Rose and Herbert Cutts.

From The Air 1926. Gladstone, Qld

Assisted by George's two sons, Herbert George and Walter, and later Herbert's son, Neil Cutts, the Rose Stereograph Company continued its operations for more than 140 years; and remains an incorporated Australian company to this day.

To see all the Gladstone photos in the collection, click here.

To see the rest of the collection, click here.