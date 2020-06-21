FLASHBACK: It’s time to Get Wrecked again!

AS WE count down to the final print edition of The Morning Bulletin we thought we'd share some memories of the Get Wrecked on Keppel era.

It was the 1980s and the island was destination number one for party goers. Even Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited there for schoolies about 1985.

"I remember going to Great Keppel Island when it was a resort when I finished my HSC and I drove all the way to Rockhampton with my brother and a few of my mates, camped on the island. We had a great couple of weeks," Sco Mo said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was a time when celebrities often dropped in, with world champion swimmer Tracey Wickham one of the famous names to dive into the resort pool.

Great Keppel Island circa 1994 Tracey Wickham and Flo Bjelke-Petersen.

The Queensland cricket team made annual visits to the island to play the Keppel Island Cricket Club in an annual match among the palm trees.

Many revellers didn't' make it back to their camp on weekends, crashing on the beach after hitting the infamous Wreck Bar.