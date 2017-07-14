Flashback to Rocky's dark history

Extract from The Morning Bulletin in 1927.

Rockhampton in the 1860's and early 1870's was the wildest and most wicked town in Australia.

The town had some very fine go-ahead citizens, and also some of the lowest scum of the under-world.

Some day the history of both the good and the bad will be written.

Walk up the street from the Union Hotel and music hall, erected by John McGregor.

The house next door, the Cricketers' Arms, is kept by Maurice Harris, a noted horseman.

The sale-yards are close by.

Past the sale-yards are some oyster saloons, one kept by Jack Eden, and another by "Black Ned.”

Where the Commercial Bank now stands was The Ball and Mouth Inn, kept by French Charlie, Pybus's saddler's shop and a chemist shop were a little further on the road to the corner of East and Denham streets.

At the back of the Commercial Hotel is the Scandinavian Hall.

Buy a drink and get a ticket!

Rockhampton Railway Station, ca. 1887

The seats are mostly Hobart Town apple cases, chairs would not stand the strain.

The stage was free to all, and if a singer did not suit, he or she did not slop long; it was easy to buy a fight.

Walk up the street and you come to the Golden Age Hotel kept by Patrick Halligan, murdered shortly after by Palmer and Williams.

At the back of the house, now the hack yard of the Post Office Hotel, was the Golden Age Tap, for a time presided over by Maggie D.

Between the Golden Age and the Alliance Hotel, on the present site of the A.C.B, was another sale yards.

It was there Rankin shot his partner "Hilly” Rae.

It was at those yards the flash men of the district used to meet.

Boots and breeches, flash sashes, and cabbage tree hats, hair well greased and turned up inwards, real "Sydney Flash.”

Flash men and flash horses, but without the filthy language used by a lot of the present generation.

"Blind Tom” was there with his "cigars, a light, or a good cheap halter, sir.”

One auctioneer there I knew well, Sid Lamber, uncle of one of the 'Bulletin's' early-day reporters.

Old Sid was a tall chap with a yankee goatee.

East Street, Rockhampton - 1887

He generally wore a long silk coat, and was blessed with a dry and caustic wit, the mob never got any change in a cross fire.

East Street on Saturday night: the world and his wife are out, the men to talk business and have a pot, the ladies to invade, the drapers' shops.

Music halls, pubs and oyster shops are doing great business and there is a crowd in front of the Golden Age watching Tommy T with his lucky Wheel of Fortune.

Tommy in the day assists around the yards and at night runs his joint without any bother from the police.

Old timers will remember Tommie's "I'm John Dunn, the banker's son, all money and no clothes.”

Tommy must be a wonderful man; he is still alive, and still in the great game.

Walk up the street past Jagers butcher shop (now occupied by Church Bros.' buildings) and cross over to a low-pitched building kept by Fred. Gregory-Tattersall's Hotel (now the Royal.)

The walls were hung with pictures of old time horses and men-Bay Middleton, Stockwell, West Australian, and others, and among the men I remember were John Gully, Tom Sayers, Nat Langham, and Cribb.

Ned Gregory was up to the best of ring form, but never took the game on as a professional.

He was a clever veterinary surgeon, and was a believer in deep firing.

He staked his profession over one horse; the horse was ruined and Gregory never practised again.

Regatta on the Fitzroy River, Rockhampton - circa 1910.

Above Tattersall's was the City Arms.

The house was imported ready to erect from America.

It as afterwards removed to Zilzie Beach, and may be there yet.

The Rockhampton Hotel, built where Killarney now stands, was burnt down before the time I write of.

I am cutting out a number of old time business houses, but two more are worthy of mention.

The Square and Compass, now the Scariff, was kept by the Combe family.

Across the road was the Cornstalk Hotel and music hall built by Mills Wormald.

Many a good turn was put on there.

At the time of the Halligan murder it was kept by a gentleman named Sam Speed.

Of that gentleman I will have more to tell at another time.