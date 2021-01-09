FLASHBACK: What were you reading about this time last year?

Tony Hopkins Desley Rial, David Reddiex and James Lawler at the new Mens Shed site

Doesn't it seem like a lifetime ago since the world went a bit crazy over the so-called 'Megxit' debacle?

No, it was on this day last year:

As Kangaroo Island burned and Ash Barty suffered an unexpected defeat, the media was torn between reporting the palace blowout and crises closer to home.

Here in Central Queensland, we were still reeling in the aftermath of the 2019 fires which swept through properties around Cobraball and Byfield.

It was on January 9 last year, the Government approved Natural Disaster Relief funding for local farmers and graziers:

Bungundarra lychee growers Jack and Eddie Cowie.

And the Capricorn Highway closed after a single vehicle crash sparked a grassfire at Boolburra:

Yeppoon Coast Guard stalwarts undertook a recruitment drive:

Keith and Lynn Neven called for more Coast Guard volunteers

Two Rocky IT businesses merged:

iAssist general manager Jason Spence with Van Google IT owner Mark Van Bruggen.

This year's sighting of a three-metre crocodile in the Fitzroy River is, it seems, "nothing new:

A teenager has rolled his vehicle about 10km west of Westwood:

Local hair stylists donated their time to offer free haircuts to schoolchildren at School Savvy's pop-up shops. (We'll bring you a story on the 2020 Pop Up shops next week):

And, finally, the Men's Shed turned the sod on its new quarters:

