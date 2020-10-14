Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Crime

Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

by Chris Calcino
14th Oct 2020 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN alleged flasher has been arrested after a group of high school students reported a man exposing his genitalia to them at a bus stop in the Cairns CBD.

Cairns detectives have charged an 18-year-old Kanimbla man over the alleged attack at a Sheridan St bus stop about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

Multiple calls were made to police and officers immediately attended the area and took the man into custody on the corner of Grove and Sheridan streets.

He was later charged with wilful exposure and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Detectives will conduct further investigations following witness accounts that the man allegedly grabbed and hugged two female students.

Originally published as Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

More Stories

cairns crime flasher high school students

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction of ammonium nitrate plant to begin in Gracemere

        Premium Content Construction of ammonium nitrate plant to begin in Gracemere

        Business The Gracemere development has been approved under a set of strict guidelines.

        Catch up with the latest news in The Morning Rewind

        Premium Content Catch up with the latest news in The Morning Rewind

        News Political news makes headlines as the Prime Minister visits Rockhampton and the...

        LETTERS: Crisis reveals quality of leaders

        Premium Content LETTERS: Crisis reveals quality of leaders

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.