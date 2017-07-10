Flashy new signs for Rocky schools

New flashing lights to help with child safety have been installed on Coronation Avenue near the Nambour State High and Nambour State Primary schools. Photo Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily

FLASHY new signs will be installed at two Rockhampton schools to provide better student safety.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne announced highly-visible, flashing school zone signs will be installed on Ashney and Agnes streets to service the Central Queensland Christian College and Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School.

The signs are funded by the Queensland Government's $12-million flashing school zone program, and alert motorists they are entering a school zone.

"The signs only flash on school days and during school zone times, so motorists will be notified when children are likely to be around,” Mr Byrne said.

"We want to create a safe environment for our students to allow them to focus on their studies, rather than having to worry about careless drivers.”

Schools are selected for flashing school zone signs following detailed analysis, including crash history and traffic studies.