Flat batteries and medical emergency keep Coast Guard busy

MEDICAL emergencies and a boat taking on water were among the incidents that made for a busy week for the Coast Guard in Capricornia.

The Coast Guard assisted the Queensland Ambulance Service on Friday by transporting a paramedic to a vessel moored in the Fitzroy River for a medical emergency.

The request came through at 1.50am and the operation was completed by 4.30am.

Coast Guard Yeppoon conducted three other rescue operations last week.

They rescued two people on board a 10m motor cruiser which was en route from Pearl Bay to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

The Coast Guard received a call for help at 7.50am as the vessel’s battery failed and it was taking on water.

The two occupants were bailing constantly while the boat continued heading south but did not request immediate assistance.

In the afternoon, while still short of their destination and suffering fatigue, they requested assistance.

Yeppoon Rescue 1 left the harbour at 3pm and towed the vessel to Rosslyn Bay Harbour where the vessel was taken directly to the ship lift to prevent sinking. The operation ended at 4.35pm.

On Sunday about 11.45am, Yeppoon Rescue 1 was diverted from a training exercise to assist a 5m centre console fishing vessel with three people on board which had engine trouble in the area of Findlay’s Reef.

The boat was towed back to the harbour, arriving at 1.30pm.

While that operation was in progress, at 12.45pm Marine Assist Rescue was called out to assist a 7.2m Mustang half cabin power boat with two people on board.

The local fishermen had been returning from North West Island and were within 2km of Rosslyn Bay Harbour when the engine broke down.

The vessel was towed into Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.15pm.