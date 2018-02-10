Flat battery the right charge for Rocky couple

FOR most of us a flat battery is not something we would celebrate but needing a new charge for their boat came with a $25,000 windfall for Rocky retirees Geoff and Daphne Bradley.

They may be mad keen sailors but the duo is now hooked on fishing after landing Century Batteries' national competition took them to Hamilton Island for a trip of a lifetime with fishing and sport.

From Great Barrier Reef scenic flights to private sailing charters, Geoff and Daphne, along with their two besties Bill and Lyn Waters from Agnes Waters, also get a day fishing with cricketing legend Matthew Hayden and footy great Andrew Ettingshausen (ET).

Little did either Geoff or Daphne realise buying 'Australian-made' when replacing their flat marine battery would come with the bonus.

"Daphne actually filled in the form at the insistence of Battery World's Tracy Wren,” Geoff said, "I can't say we've ever won anything great except a Christmas hamper at the local pub, so this is certainly out of the ordinary.

"I guess you have to be in it to win it, but we never expected anything would come of it. The bonus is we get to go with our good friends and Bill is certainly a mad keen fisherman, so he is over the moon.”

The Bradley's purchased their battery at Battery World which is proving to be lucky for Rocky residents.

In 2014 Nora Thomas won a similar Century competition taking home a Toyota 86 GT sports car.

Battery World's Tony Wren admitted to being a little envious.

"That is certainly some trip,”he said,” But we are thrilled it was one of our customers.

"We received such tremendous support when fire burnt down our old shop in 2016, so we're celebrating in the success of one of our customers and supporters.”