Flathead on the bite for annual CQ fishing event

Aaron Bell took out the senior flathead category with this cracking 73cm dusky flathead.

Aaron Bell took out the senior flathead category with this cracking 73cm dusky flathead. Contributed

SIXTY anglers hooked more than 150 fish at the seventh annual Corio Bay Classic just north of Yeppoon on May 20.

Standout catches included a 73cm flathead landed by Aaron Bell and a 73cm blue threadfin salmon landed by Chris Hancock.

Renee Shaw showed the lads how it should be done by taking out the barramundi category in the senior division with a healthy 83cm specimen.

In the junior section, Kalani Walsh caught a 36.5cm whiting and Brendan Reed reeled in a respectable 68.5cm flathead.

The event centred on Corio Bay with its sandy waterways and mangrove-lined creeks.

"The Corio Bay Classic has been running for seven years now and it is a great opportunity for keen anglers and families to get out on the water and enjoy a day in the great outdoors,” Keppel Bay Sport Fishing Club publicity officer Nathan Johnston said.

"Anglers were able take a photo on a brag mat with a special token and then either release the fish or keep it for a fresh healthy meal, ensuring anglers were given the choice with what to do with their catch, which we believe is important when fishing for sport and for food,” Mr Johnston said.

"The day was all about encouraging participation, giving the public opportunity to explore the great fishing options in Corio Bay and providing a glimpse of what it means to be involved in the Keppel Bay Sport Fishing Club.

"Of course there was also over $1300 worth of prizes up for grabs thanks to the kind support of Barra Jacks and the Secret Spot.”

The club which ran the event will soon run another major contest.

"We are hosting a King of the Fitzroy fishing competition on 18th and 19th August to celebrate the king threadfin, one of Australia's iconic sportfish,” Mr Johnston said.

"Fishing boundaries for this event will include the Fitzroy River Estuary to the mouth and also Casuarina Creek, with some great prizes for various fish categories up for grabs.

"Registrations are being capped at 60 participants and event headquarters this year will be at the much loved Criterion Hotel in the heart of Rockhampton, with a basic meal included in the very affordable registration fee of $60 for seniors and $30 for juniors.”